Norfolk public safety director announces resignation after 31-year career with city

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – A longtime Norfolk city official is stepping down to join the private sector after working for 31 years with the city.

Norfolk Public Safety Director Shane Weidner, who started as a firefighter in 1990, has announced he will be resigning from his position on June 15 to take a new position at Nucor Steel Nebraska.

Weidner has worked for the city for numerous years. He was promoted from being a firefighter to Rescue Supervisor in November of 1991 and Shift Commander in May 1994. He was then promoted to the position of Fire Chief on July 1, 1996. Weidner remained in that position until accepting the position of City Administrator on August 15, 2011. He served in that capacity until he assumed the responsibilities of Public Safety Director in July 2017.

Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning, City Council, and other officials have expressed their appreciation to Weidner for his impact on city operations.

“Shane Weidner guided this community through some of its most challenging periods – with uncommon steadiness, courage and compassion. Norfolkans have been served exceptionally well by this man, who’s dedicated his livelihood to their well-being. While he will be sorely missed within city hall, we are excited and proud of him for embarking upon a new chapter of professional work with Nucor,” Moenning said.

The City of Norfolk will work to find Weidner’s replacement in the near future.