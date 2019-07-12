Norfolk Public Preschool set to open this fall

A Siouxland community is gearing up for a very important school year, Norfolk’s first public preschool is about 75 percent complete.

School officials say the preschool will be completed and ready to open at the start of the school year this fall. The new building has already helped bring in quite a few more students.

“We will actually be serving 76 more students in preschool this year than we did last year so we are making tremendous strides already in fulfilling our goals of making sure every child has the opportunity to have high quality preschool experience in Norfolk,” Superintendent Dr. Jami Thompson said.

The new building is a big step in improving access to preschool, but district leaders say the teachers and staff inside the building really provide the incredible early childhood education for Siouxland kids.

“We have quality teachers that are extremely excited to have a dedicated building completely for our three, four and five-year-olds. They are extremely knowledgeable too so they have been very active in the process of deciding what extra furniture we needed and extra materials and supplies to make sure we are giving kids the best opportunities we can,” Little Panthers Preschool Principal Melissa Jantz said.

The official ribbon cutting at the new school is set for September 11th.