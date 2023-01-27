The borrower also returned the book anonymously, through the mail, along with a donation for a new book. (Getty Images)

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — The Norfolk Public Library is currently seeking applications from authors to participate in a Spring Book Fair.

The Spring Book Fair will be held at Norfolk Public Library on Saturday, April 29 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Any Nebraska author with new works, traditionally published or self-published, in the last five years is encouraged to apply.

The release also stated that authors from nearby locations in South Dakota and Iowa will be considered as well.

The Spring Book Fair will include Author Booths, Live Readings, a Book Swap and more. Special guest Alex Kava will provide a writing workshop and presentation later in the day. Application deadline is Tuesday, February 28. Applicants will be notified the following week if they have been selected to participate.

Visit the library’s website for more information and application details.