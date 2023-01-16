PONCA, Neb. (KCAU) – Save some green by planting green through the Re-Tree Program in Norfolk.

According to a release from the City of Norfolk, residents planting trees may be eligible to have their tree 100% reimbursed for trees that are planted in locations near a terrace.

“Because terrace trees help prevent runoff and protect infrastructure, provide shade and cooling, and beautify our community in general, we want to incentivize their planting throughout the community,” said Mayor Josh Moenning, “We’re grateful for the partnerships involved that help make this new program possible.”

The release stated to receive the reimbursement of up to $100, residents will need:

Mark the location intended for the new tree and call the Parks and Recreation office, an arborist will be sent out for review.

After the location has been approved, a tree can be selected from the City’s approved Tree Consideration list. Lists can be found at various local vendors.

Purchase a tree from a nursery, then call 811 to locate the underground utilities before digging.

Plant the tree and then bring the receipt to the Parks and Recreation office for reimbursement.

“Parks and Recreation is excited to make new programs available to improve the tree canopy in Norfolk,” said Parks and Recreation Director Nathan Powell, “As a Tree City USA community, we must invest in our urban forestry program to maintain our Tree City status. Our investment will have lasting improvement for our community.”

The program is partially funded through the Nebraska Statewide Arboretum Waterwise Program. The rest of the funds are from the forestry budget, according to the release.

The release specified that there is a limit of two trees per property per year, and the program is limited to 50 trees per year. Everything is on a first come first serve basis, for additional information call the Parks and Recreation Office at 402-844-2250.