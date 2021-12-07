Norfolk prepares for the snowy season by replanning snow routes

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — The City of Norfolk has a few updates for when the snow begins to fall.

The 2021 Snow and Ice Plan was presented to Norfolk City Council Monday night as well as new emergency snow routes.

The city’s snow removal plan states that since the streets cannot be cleared properly when vehicles are parked on the street; snow emergencies will be declared when a lot of snow is accumulated or in the forecast.

These emergency alerts will be announced on local media and posted on the city’s social media accounts.

Vehicles will need to be parked on the even side of the street during emergencies so more snow can be removed. Some streets will not allow vehicles to be parked on either side.

The new snow routes are designed so that no one should have to travel more than six blocks to reach a plowed road. The first streets to be cleared will be the snow emergencies routes, all other streets will follow.

The new snow emergency routes include:

StreetFromTo
Alaska AvenueRiverside BoulevardU.S. Highway 81
Bluff AvenuePasewalk AvenueChestnut Street
Boxelder Street (north)Norfolk AvenueEnd of Boxelder Street
Chestnut StreetOmaha AvenueBluff Avenue
Elm Avenue1st Street4th Street
Georgia AvenueRiverside Boulevard 13th Street
Klug Avenue1st StreetBoxelder Street
Maple AvenueVictory RoadEast city limits
Pasewalk Avenue (east)1st StreetBluff Avenue
Prospect Avenue4th Street27th Street
Queen City BoulevardProspect AvenueBenjamin Avenue
Taylor Avenue25th StreetPasewalk Avenue
7th StreetOmaha AvenueProspect Avenue
8th StreetMichigan AvenueOmaha Avenue
18th StreetBenjamin AvenuePhilip Avenue
20th StreetPasewalk AvenueVicki Lane
24th StreetNorfolk AvenueTaylor Avenue
27th StreetNorfolk AvenueProspect Avenue

The snowplow operator shifts will be split in two. “A” shift will operate from 2:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. “B” shift will operate from 3:30 p.m. to 2:00 a.m.

Residents can call the City Snow Number at 402-844-2299 to know when a snow emergency is in effect or not. Residents can also sign up for Norfolk Emergency Text Alerts here or by texting norfolkalerts to the number 74121.

