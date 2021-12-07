Norfolk prepares for the snowy season by replanning snow routes

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — The City of Norfolk has a few updates for when the snow begins to fall.

The 2021 Snow and Ice Plan was presented to Norfolk City Council Monday night as well as new emergency snow routes.

The city’s snow removal plan states that since the streets cannot be cleared properly when vehicles are parked on the street; snow emergencies will be declared when a lot of snow is accumulated or in the forecast.

These emergency alerts will be announced on local media and posted on the city’s social media accounts.

Vehicles will need to be parked on the even side of the street during emergencies so more snow can be removed. Some streets will not allow vehicles to be parked on either side.

The new snow routes are designed so that no one should have to travel more than six blocks to reach a plowed road. The first streets to be cleared will be the snow emergencies routes, all other streets will follow.

The new snow emergency routes include:

Street From To Alaska Avenue Riverside Boulevard U.S. Highway 81 Bluff Avenue Pasewalk Avenue Chestnut Street Boxelder Street (north) Norfolk Avenue End of Boxelder Street Chestnut Street Omaha Avenue Bluff Avenue Elm Avenue 1st Street 4th Street Georgia Avenue Riverside Boulevard 13th Street Klug Avenue 1st Street Boxelder Street Maple Avenue Victory Road East city limits Pasewalk Avenue (east) 1st Street Bluff Avenue Prospect Avenue 4th Street 27th Street Queen City Boulevard Prospect Avenue Benjamin Avenue Taylor Avenue 25th Street Pasewalk Avenue 7th Street Omaha Avenue Prospect Avenue 8th Street Michigan Avenue Omaha Avenue 18th Street Benjamin Avenue Philip Avenue 20th Street Pasewalk Avenue Vicki Lane 24th Street Norfolk Avenue Taylor Avenue 27th Street Norfolk Avenue Prospect Avenue

The snowplow operator shifts will be split in two. “A” shift will operate from 2:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. “B” shift will operate from 3:30 p.m. to 2:00 a.m.

Residents can call the City Snow Number at 402-844-2299 to know when a snow emergency is in effect or not. Residents can also sign up for Norfolk Emergency Text Alerts here or by texting norfolkalerts to the number 74121.