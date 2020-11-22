Norfolk Police warn public about phone scam

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – Norfolk Police are warning the public about a phone scam.

According to a press release, officials received multiple complaints about a phone scam in which a phone number, sometimes with a 473 area code, is calling people. One person complained they were called more than 50 times.

Officials warn the public not to answer this call or return any calls to the number due to the possibility of being charged a large amount. The calls might be from an international location.

Contact local law enforcement if you believe you are a victim.