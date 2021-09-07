Norfolk police warn of scams targeting local businesses

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — Police in Norfolk are warning city businesses of a scam targeting them, asking employees to make an electronic transfer.

In a Tuesday release, the police said that scammers are calling businesses and asking employees that the business’ cash needs to be sent via electronic transfer. The scammers say they are being instructed by the business owner or manager to do so, adding that the money is for a fine or order of supplies.

The scammer will also try to make it seem as if the cash transfer is urgent.

The police are asking to treat such calls with scepticism and to verify the information.

Anyone who feels they may have been victim to such a scam is asked to call their local law enforcement.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

Trending Stories