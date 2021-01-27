Norfolk Police warn of scammers using department phone number

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — The Norfolk Police Department (NPD) is warning people of phone scammers using their phone number and asking for money.

According to a release, on January 27, the Norfolk Police Division was notified that the Norfolk Police

Division’s telephone number, 402-644-8700, was being used in an attempted phone scam. The Police

Division’s phone number will show up on caller ID.

The scammer will call and state they are law enforcement and tell the victim that the victim’s social security number has been used in connection to a crime like money laundering or drug trafficking.

The caller will then attempt to get the victim to send money. The caller might use threats to get the victim to send money. If you or anybody that you know gets a call like this, do not respond or send money.

The Norfolk Police Division and other police agencies will not attempt to get people to send them money in connection to a criminal investigation.