NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — The Norfolk Police Division is warning residents of a phone scam taking place.

The police division said in a Wednesday release that they received multiple calls from residents who were targeted by the scam. The scammers will allegedly call victims and tell them there is a warrant for their arrest or a warrant will be issued for their arrest unless they pay the scammers.

When the scam calls are made, the caller ID will show the phone number as that of the Norfolk PD while the scammers will use the names of real police officers. This would make the victims believe the calls are legitimate, according to the police.

The scammers will then send the victims a text with different businesses’ names where the victim needs to go to send the money. The release said that the scammers will also text a bar code where to send the money.

The Norfolk Police Division stated it will never call and ask for money for a warrant. They ask anyone who gets a call like the one described above to not send money.

The Wayne Police Department stated that the scam also occurred in their area. They are also asking residents to not send money.