Norfolk Police take additional measures against COVID-19 after community spread confirmed

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – The Norfolk Police Department is taking additional steps to protect citizens and staff from the novel coronavirus after community spread was identified in the area.

The department said they will continue to provide services to protect the community, but have, and will continue to adjust the way they work to benefit everyone.

When the pandemic began, Norfolk Police implemented the following protocols:

All staff was provided information on signs, symptoms and precautions to take.

Dispatch began screening calls for risk factors to allow police and fire to respond appropriately to the new risks.

Basic Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) was inventoried and distributed to staff.

The employee areas of the facility were restricted to employees, which temporarily suspended activities like tours and ride-a-longs.

The public lobbies are being sanitized multiple times a day.

Patrol is doing their best to implement social distancing while dealing with the public when possible.

Officers are aware businesses may have unusual hours and have been directed to increase focus on building checks.

The police department said they have been working closely with the health department and other agencies to stay current on the quickly changing virus situation, causing protocols to continually evolve.

The Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department confirmed community spread in Madison county Tuesday and Directed Health Measures (DHMs) have been implemented in the area.

The DHMs can be viewed here.

Norfolk Police said with the implementation of DHMs, they will be enhancing their response to the virus.

Since law enforcement is responsible for enforcing the DHMs, they are asking citizens to be aware of their responsibilities.

The 4 main items mandated by the DHMs are:

Quarantine of potential COVID-19 patients or those exposed to patients. No more than 10 people at public gatherings with some exceptions. Bars and restaurants are closed to dine in but allowed and encouraged to provide carryout service. Prohibition on elective surgeries.

Due to the DHMs, Norfolk Police will further adjust their protocols to include:

Expanded screening by dispatchers on most calls requesting police or rescue.

The dispatcher will take your information and dispatch an officer. If not an emergency, the officer will call you to determine if it is best to meet at the scene, at the police station, or at another location for the health and safety of everyone.

Staff will increase their use of PPE on day to day activities.

We will respond to DHM concerns and take appropriate enforcement action.

While parks remain open, gatherings of 10 or more will not be allowed.

Playground equipment will be closed due to the inability to sanitize it properly, and the public is asked to voluntarily comply.

The department said Governor Ricketts’ executive order allowing alcohol sales along with the curbside or drive through services applies only to the sale. It is still a violation to open the container or drink alcohol on public property.

