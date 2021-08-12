Norfolk police roll out newest fleet of transportation

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — Five officers have added a new tool to their arsenal for preventing crime in Norfolk: bicycles.

Capt. Chad Reiman said that they’ve owned the bikes for a few years but have dusted them off and are putting them to good use.

“Decided it was time to start bringing them back and utilizing them. They’re a pretty important tool for areas of town that maybe aren’t accessible to vehicles,” Reiman said.

Back in June, instructors from Bellevue spent a week in Norfolk training officers on proper ways to use the police bikes as well as putting them through challenging obstacle courses to test their abilities.

Reiman said the bikes are more effective than a squad vehicle in specific situations.

“They can move a little bit more inconspicuously than a normal police cruiser. Again, like I was talking about before, they can access areas that are not accessible to a normal police vehicle,” Reiman said.

The bikes will also help police make closer connections with the community when out and about, such as during parades or at the Big Bang Boom event over the 4th of July weekend.

“The community members, they’re interested and they like to talk to the officers and they’ll ask questions and then that gives us a chance to interact with our citizens and have that good contact which is also super important for us,” Reiman said.