NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — A Norfolk man quit his job after police were called to recover drugs that had been found in a delivery car, Norfolk Police said.

Friday night, NPD was called to a business located on the 900 block of Riverside Boulevard to recover the reported drugs.

According to a release, police found a bag that contained methamphetamine and a pipe that police said is commonly used to smoke meth inside the car.

Police said the items were determined to belong to John R. Chadek, 57, who police report quit his job after he learned the items were found.

Chadek was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and temporarily held in the Norfolk City Jail before being transferred to the Madison County Jail.