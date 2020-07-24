Norfolk police looking for person of interest in shooting

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – UPDATE: The Norfolk police said they believe Gleaton left the Norfolk area.

They added that there is no public safety concerns for Norfolk or the surrounding area.

PREVIOUS: Police in Norfolk are looking a person of interest after a Friday morning shooting.

According to the Norfolk Police Division, police and Norfolk Rescue received a report Friday around 6:45 a.m. that a woman had been injured during a shooting at a residence on the 1100 block of Blaine Street. The suspect had left before officers arrived.

The victim was taken to Faith Regional Hospital in critical condition.

Buick LaCross

Courtesy of Norfolk Police Division

Police have identified Deshawn Gleaton, 28, of Norfolk, as a person of interest in the case. He is described as a black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 6-foot, 8-inches tall and weighs 240 pounds.

Gleaton may be driving a 2007 Grey Buick LaCross with the license plate of 7-B6106.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Gleaton or information about this case you are asked to call the Norfolk Police Division at 402-644-8700.