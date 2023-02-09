NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — Norfolk Police Division (NPD) is investigating an incident involving a minor making threats over social media.

According to a release Thursday afternoon, threats were directed toward several individuals. Officers are in contact with the juvenile, their parents, and the school system.

In addition, there is no danger to the public according to the release.

NPD is asking the public to contact them if anyone has screenshots or social media information pertaining to the threats.