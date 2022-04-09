NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — Detectives in the Norfolk Police Division (NPD) are investigating a shooting at a residence that occurred Saturday morning.

According to a release, officers responded to a call of shots fired at the 1000 block of Phillip Avenue at 7:55 a.m. on April 9.

The release stated the officers that responded found several bullets had struck a house.

No injuries were reported and authorities are currently investigating.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.