Norfolk Police investigating reports of skimmers at gas station pumps

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – Police in Norfolk are warning the public after receiving reports of skimming devices found in two locations in the Norfolk area.

The Norfolk Police Division said in a Monday release that they received two reports of skimming devices being found on the gas pumps of two Norfolk businesses.

When paying at a pump with a credit or debit card, skimmers will take a person’s credit card information.

The police said they believe that the devices were installed on Friday or Saturday, so they are asking people who bought gas at a Norfolk gas station since that time to monitor their bank statements. They are continuing to investigate the matter.

The police are contacting other gas stations to warn them. Anyone with information is asked to call the Norfolk police at 402-644-8700.