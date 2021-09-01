Norfolk police investigating convenience store robbery

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — Police in Norfolk are investigating an early morning robbery.

The Norfolk Police Division was alerted of the robbery Wednesday at 3:47 a.m. The robbery took place at Speedy Mart at 101 East Omaha Avenue, according to a release.

Authorities said that a man entered the store displaying a handgun and demanded money from the clerk. The clerk complied and the suspect left.

No one was injured during the incident.

The incident is an active investigation. Detectives are following up on leads in the case.