Norfolk police investigating death after morning fire

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – Authorities in Norfolk, Neb. are investigating a death after a man was found dead in a home Friday morning.

Captain Mike Bauer with the Norfolk Police Division said that a postal carrier saw a house in the 500 block of Blaine Avenue filled with smoke. The carrier then called 911.

The Norfolk Fire Division responded to the scene and found an adult male deceased in the residence. They then contacted to the Norfolk police, who are now conducting a death investigation.

Bauer also said that an autopsy has been ordered by the Madison County attorney. Preliminary results are expected to come out next week.

Both the police and fire division are continuing to investigate the cause of death and the cause of the fire.