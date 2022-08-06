NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — Norfolk police responded to shots fired that happened Saturday morning.

According to a release, Norfolk Police Division responded to a call of shots fired around 7:30 a.m. in the 900 block of South 3rd Street on August 6.

Officers arrived at the scene and determined that several shots were directed at a residence. Bullet holes were documented in the home and shell casings recovered, according to the release

No injuries were reported.

A vehicle, and person of interest, was identified and officers are currently in the area of 25th Street and Madison Avenue.

For the safety of everyone, NPD are asking the public to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.