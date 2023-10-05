NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — The Norfolk Police and Fire Divisions will be participating in the “Battle of the Badges” blood drive on Friday.

The blood drive will take place at the southwest training room at Fire Station 1 at 701 Koeningstein Avenue between noon and 6 p.m.

People can credit their donations to either the police or fire divisions and determine which of them had the most donations. they’re helping the American Red Cross replenish its supply.

Donations of all blood types and platelets are needed. In order to donate, people need to be in generally good health, at least 17 years old, and weigh more than 110 pounds.