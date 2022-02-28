NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — Norfolk police were able to locate 14 pounds of marijuana along with other drugs during a traffic stop early Monday morning.

According to a release from the Norfolk Police Department, during a traffic stop at Highway 81 and Monroe Avenue, the officer identified the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. As a result, a search of the vehicle was conducted, and officers were able to find a significant amount of marijuana and other drugs.

The release indicated that in the back seat and trunk of the vehicle, there were 14 pounds of marijuana, one pound of psilocybin mushrooms, 672 one gram containers of THC wax, 400 THC vape cartridges, and a plastic baggie that held cocaine.

Sebastian Falkenberg, 22, of Sioux Falls, was the driver of the vehicle, and Nicholas Frazier, 22, of Yankton, was the passenger. Both parties were arrested and booked into the Norfolk City jail on Several felony charges. The release indicated that officers had learned the two were heading back to South Dakota after visiting Colorado.

Falkenberg and Frazier were charged with possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of psilocybin mushrooms with intent to deliver, and no drug tax stamp.

Both were later transported to the Madison County Jail.