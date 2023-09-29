NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — The Norfolk Police Division states that several teens received citations after allegedly causing a three-vehicle collision in a stolen vehicle on Thursday.

Officials were searching for three missing juveniles who were believed to be all together when a report of a stolen escalade came in at 4:46 p.m. A release from the NPD states that the vehicle was taken from the 700 block of South 9th Street.

A witness reported seeing the missing teens in an Escalade matching the stolen vehicle’s description near the 500 block of Roland. According to the release, one of the teens was carrying a pistol that was concealed in his pants.

An officer allegedly saw the stolen vehicle near 8th Street and Prospect Avenue and attempted to perform a traffic stop; however, the Escalade sped away traveling south toward Norfolk Avenue. The release specified that the officer did not pursue them.

After running a stop sign at 8th Street and Madison Avenue, the Escalade crashed into a Chevy pickup that had been traveling west. The force of the collision allegedly pushed the two cars into a third vehicle that was parked. The release noted that the third car was unoccupied at the time.

The juveniles, along with the driver of the pickup, were taken to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries. All of the vehicles in the crash were considered a total loss.

The release states that officials found alcohol and a .45 caliber handgun in the Escalade.

The driver of the stolen vehicle was cited for possession of stolen property, flight to avoid arrest, and minor in possession of alcohol. One of the passengers was cited for possession of stolen property, juvenile in possession of a handgun, and minor in possession of alcohol.

The last passenger of the stolen vehicle was cited for possession of stolen property and minor in possession of alcohol. The release noted that this teen had an outstanding arrest detainer and would be transported to the Madison County Juvenile Detention Center after receiving medical treatment. The other teens were released to their respective guardians.

Officials who responded to or investigated this incident include the Norfolk Police, Norfolk Rescue, the Nebraska State Patrol, and the Accident Investigation Team.

No further details are available at this time.