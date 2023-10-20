NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — A human body was found in a chimney, according to Norfolk police.

In a release, the Norfolk Police Division stated that on Thursday at 6:16 p.m. they and the Norfolk Fire Division responded to a possible human body lodged in a chimney.

Authorities at the scene were able to extricate the body from the chimney, according to the release. An autopsy will be performed to identify the body.

Initial investigation shows that this may have been the result of an accident, but police said that they are reviewing all avenues.

NPD said that they will release more information as it becomes available.