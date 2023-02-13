NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — Police allege that a Norfolk man stole and subsequently crashed two different pickup trucks early Saturday morning.

Police initially responded to the report of a hit-and-run on Queen City Boulevard. Fifteen minutes later, they got a call about a driver driving recklessly on Elm Avenue. While they were driving to look for that vehicle, they saw the car allegedly involved in the hit-and-run parked on the street. The truck was still running and the driver’s side door was open.

A witness told police that they had seen a hit-and-run on Magnet Street involving the white pickup truck and saw a white male get out of the truck and run away.

Police believe that man was Jeray Fourcloud, 19, of Norfolk, whom they located a short time later. Police say that Fourcloud allegedly stole the green pickup truck and then, after the crash, he stole a Dodge 3500. When tested for alcohol Fourcloud was found to have a blood alcohol content of twice the normal limit.

Fourcloud was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and two counts of theft by unlawful taking. He was taken to the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.

Fourcloud also received citations for leaving the scene of an accident, wilful reckless driving and not having a license.