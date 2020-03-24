Norfolk Police asking for public’s help in searching for suspect after armed robbery

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – Norfolk Police are asking the public for help finding a suspect after an armed robbery on Monday night.

According to the Norfolk Police, on Monday at around 11 p.m., they responded to a robbery at 101 E. Omaha Avenue.

Officials said an employee at the gas station described the robber as a male that wore all black clothing and had a mask that covered his face.

The employee told police that the man entered the store, demanded cash from the register while displaying a handgun, and left on foot after taking the money.

Authorities said the man tried to get into a parked car with people inside on the west side of the gas station but the doors were locked.

The driver drove away from the business as the man was trying to get inside the vehicle.

No injuries were reported during both incidents.

Officials said the suspect is described as a light-complected man, average weight, about 5′ 5″ tall.

Norfolk Police said this is an active investigation and anyone with information on the incident to call them at 402-644-8700.