Norfolk police ask for help after house shot at

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – The Norfolk Police Division is asking for information after a house was fired at over the weekend.

Police responded to reports of gun shots in the 1300 block of Park Avenue Sunday at 11:09 a.m., according to the police department.

Upon arrival, officers learned that some shots were fired at a residence by a passing gray vehicle with four people inside.

After identifying the vehicle, officers found it and impounded it. Police said there have been several interviews conducted as they continue to investigate.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Norfolk Police Division at 402-644-8700.