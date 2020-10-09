Norfolk Police arrested man on domestic assault charges

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – Norfolk Police arrested a man on domestic assault charges on Thursday afternoon.

According to the NPD, on Thursday at 1:49 p.m., an officer took an assault report from a 20-year-old female victim.

She told officials that she and Benjamin Granger, 27, of Norfolk, were in a verbal argument the day before at their apartment in the 1400 block of County Club Road.

Authorities reported that during the argument, he choked the female victim two separate times.

She was able to leave the apartment and go to a family member’s residence for help as this wasn’t the first time that she has been assaulted by him.

Norfolk Police said the female victim had injuries consistent with her account of what happened.

Officers had contacted Granger and spoke to him about the incident. He was placed under arrested for third-degree domestic assault and strangulation.

Granger was in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.

Latest Stories