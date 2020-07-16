Norfolk police arrested a man who nearly strangled his girlfriend

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – A Norfolk man was arrested for strangling his girlfriend and threatening to kill her.

According to a release, the Norfolk Police Department responded to a domestic disturbance around 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday at the 200 block of South Pine Street. The officers met with a woman who told them that her boyfriend assaulted her by choking her. The officers noted that they could see marks on her neck.

According to the victim, her boyfriend Travis Kubes, 40, saw something on her cellphone that upset him. He then grabbed her by the neck making it difficult for her to breathe and threatened to kill her. Kubes fled the scene before officers arrived still possessing the victim’s cellphone.

The officers were able to find Kubes and arrested him. He was charged with felony assault by strangulation and third-degree domestic assault. Kubes was sent to the Norfolk PD jail and later transported to the Madison County Jail.

Latest Stories