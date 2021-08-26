Norfolk police arrest woman after bicycle pursuit

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — Police in Norfolk arrested a woman Wednesday after she tried to evade them on a bicycle.

An officer saw the woman riding a bike near 5th Street and Verges Avenue at 10:58 a.m., according to the Norfolk Police Department. The officer recognized the woman as a suspect in an investigation.

Officers tried to get her to stop, but they said she refused and tried to evade them. An officer following behind her witnessed her putting a small plastic baggie into a tree as she rode past it.

Officers eventually caught up to the woman, identified as Lindy Rath, 39, of Norfolk. After she stopped for the officers, they discovered she had an active warrant out for her arrest in Madison County.

Officers recovered the baggie which tested positive for methamphetamine. They and also found a glass pipe next to the baggie.

Rath was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, and obstructing a police officer. She was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail