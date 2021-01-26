Norfolk police arrest man in connection to shooting into home

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – A man has been arrested in connection to the shooting into a Norfolk residence.

According to the Norfolk Police Department, police responded to reports of gunshots in the 1300 block of Park Avenue Sunday at 11:09 a.m. The police said that some shots were fired at a residence by a passing gray vehicle with four people inside.

Monday, Norfolk police arrested Marquis D. Granville, 23, of Norfolk, in connection to the incident.

Granville was charged with discharging a firearm into an inhabited dwelling, attempted first-degree assault, and use of a weapon to commit a felony. He is currently in the Madison County Jail.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Norfolk Police Division at 402-644-8700.