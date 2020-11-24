Norfolk police arrest man for driving recklessly while intoxicated, involved in collision

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – Norfolk Police arrested a man after he allegedly drove recklessly and ran from police officers on foot.

Monday around 2:23 p.m., Norfolk Police received a report about a dangerous driver near 13th Street and Ta Ha Zouka Road. The car was described as a blue car with Platte County Plates going north that was swerving on the road at high speeds.

Officers received a report of a collision near 13th Street and Ta Ha Zouka Road involving a blue car before they arrived in the area. The car left the scene of the incident, and there were two witnesses.

According to a press release, officers located the car near 1st and Whitney. The car had been stopped, and the suspect had exited the car and ran east. After a short foot pursuit, the suspect was taken into custody, but he didn’t comply.

Officials reported the suspect wouldn’t identify himself, and he wouldn’t stand up while flopping on the ground claiming he couldn’t move. Officers also reported they could smell alcohol from the man, and they were able to eventually place him in the police cruiser.

During a search of the vehicle, an officer found several empty hard alcohol shooters and an empty bottle of prescription narcotics.

Jose Lance, 21, of Colombus, was identified as the suspect. Officials noticed his license had been revoked, and when they tried field sobriety maneuvers and a chemical test on his breath, it indicated that he was impaired and over the legal alcohol limit.

Lance was arrested for failure to stop at injury accident, driving during a period of revocation, driving under the influence of alcohol, and obstructing a peace officer. He was also cited for willful reckless driving and no valid registration.

Lance was taken to Norfolk City Jail and then transferred to the Madison County Jail.