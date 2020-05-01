Norfolk Police arrest armed robbery suspect

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – An arrest has been made following the investigation into the armed robbery of a Norfolk gas station.

As Investigators examined the surveillance video of the robbery, they were able to identify the make and model of the gun that was used. Two days later, on March 25th, a gun matching the same make and model of the one used in the robbery, was reported stolen.

The owner of the gun identified the suspect as Zachary W. Hansen, 19, homeless. Police said Hansen also fit the physical description of the robbery suspect.

According to police, a close acquaintance of Hansen was interviewed about the theft of the gun and the robbery. Hansen, who is currently in custody for unrelated crimes was also interviewed.

Following the investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for Hansen for the charges of robbery, attempted robbery, two counts of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and theft.

He is currently being housed in the Nebraska Department of Corrections.

