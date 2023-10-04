NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — The Norfolk Police and Fire Divisions will once again be participating in the “Battle of the Badges” blood drive.

According to a release, this year’s blood drive will take place Friday.

The drive is part of an initiative to help the American Red Cross replenish its blood supply as they are currently seeing a national shortage.

Donors of all blood types are invited to participate, and the release said that type O blood is especially sought after. To donate, you need to be in generally good health, at least 17 years old, and weigh more than 110 pounds.

Donors can choose to credit their donation to either the Police or Fire Divisions when they give blood. The divisions will be competing to see who can get the most support.

Interested donors should go to the southwest training room at Fire Station 1 located at 701 Koeningstein Avenue between noon and 6 p.m. on October 6. If you’d like to sign up ahead of time, you can do so here.