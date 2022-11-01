NORFOLK, Neb (KCAU) — Officers in Norfolk said a man who was arrested for assaulting a woman tried to assault them while they were booking him into jail.

Initially, officers responded to a call at the 100 block of East Phillip Avenue for a disturbance. They spoke with an 18-year-old female who said she had been assaulted in front of children who were in the home.

Edward L Childress, 39, Norfolk, was the person the female identified as having hit her. He was charged with third-degree assault and child abuse when he was taken to the Norfolk City Jail.

However, officers alleged that while at the Norfolk City Jail, he became aggressive and refused to cooperate. Officers alleged that Childress then attempted to punch an officer and refused to cooperate in the booking procedure. Childress was then charged with obstructing a peace officer, resisting arrest and attempted assault on a police officer in addition to his other charges.

Childress was held at the Norfolk County Jail but was later transferred to the Madison County jail.