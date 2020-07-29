Norfolk Police address issues with keeping repeat offenders off streets

MADISON, Neb. (KCAU) – A Norfork man charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of 29-year-old Hailey Christiansen went before a judge for the first time Tuesday.

Deshawn Gleaton appeared in Tuesday’s arraignment via zoom with no attorney present.

Gleaton has been charged with murder in the first degree, assault in the first degree, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, and use of a firearm to commit a felony, in connection with the shooting death Christensen.

At the time of the murder, he was out on bond after being arrested on domestic violence charges for assaulting Christensen earlier this month.

Tuesday, Madison County Attorney, Joseph Smith, asked the judge to consider holding Gleaton without bond as he said Gleaton, “demonstrated desire to defy court orders and harm citizens.”

The judge responded with, “The bond you previously posted ordered you to have no contact directly or indirectly to the victim in that case you subsequently were in direct violation of that bond. We sustain the state’s motion and provide that no bond be set. You’re to be held without bond until further order of the court.”

Gleaton’s case now heads to District Court where a hearing has been scheduled for August 11.

Norfolk Chief of Police Don Miller, despite working to protect the community, said there are laws and guidelines in place that officers still need to follow, and often times, they’re left being more reactive than proactive.

“The challenge is the system. There’s multiple pieces of the system. The police do the investigation, and we arrest them and put them in jail. Then, they go to court system work through bond conditions. We don’t have an ability to influence that a whole lot,” Chief Miller said.

Chief Miller added that he believes everyone deserves a second chance, but if more isn’t done to protect the victim first, it makes it difficult for officers to effectively protect the community.

“The direction that some of the legislation has been going has not been holding people accountable, and I believe in holding people accountable for their actions, and if they’re not being accountable, then people are being open to be re-victimized,” Chief Miller added.

Miller said officers do what they can with resources available to protect community members, but they can’t be everywhere at once.

He added that community members need to speak with local legislators to address laws that would keep repeat offenders off the streets.

A GoFundMe has been created for Hailey Christiansen. Funds collected on the site will be used for memorial costs.