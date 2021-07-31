Norfolk police add bicycles to their fleet

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — The Norfolk police have added new transportation to their fleet: bicycles.

According to the Norfolk Police Department, bicycle instructors spent nearly a week in Norfolk training five

police officers in the proper use of police bicycles.

The bicycle officers will still operate a regular police cruiser and answer all calls for service. It will

provide better access to tight spaces, better personal contact with citizens, stealth approaches when

necessary, and a great tool for special events where there is a large number of pedestrians, such as

parades or events at parks where getting a regular vehicle into the area is difficult or impossible.

Bicycles provide access to areas not accessible by vehicle. This includes trails, parks, fields and

special events. All officers are fully certified and trained prior to utilizing the bicycles.