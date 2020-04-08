Norfolk pet licenses to now be issued through city police

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – Pet owners in Norfolk, Nebraska, now need to get their pet licenses from the police instead of the city clerk.

The change comes after officials reviewed several workflow processes at the Norfolk Police Division, noting that people would visit the police station for some animal-related business before then going to the clerk’s office for others.

At Monday night’s Norfolk City Council meeting, the council approved recommended changes to several city codes that regulated animals.

Not only will pet licenses be obtained at the police division, but the licenses will be valid for the calendar year, starting January 1 and going through December 31 of each year. The exception will be the first issue, which will be valid for 18 months starting May 1, 2020, and going through December 31, 2021, to reset the expiration date.

To obtain a pet license now, people are asked to bring proof of rabies vaccination for each animal to the police station. The vaccination must be issued under the guidance of an authorized Nebraska veterinarian.

Pet licenses are required on all domestic dogs and cats residing in Norfolk City Limits and are free to the public.

Pet licenses are currently available Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Norfolk Police Division at 202 N 7th Street. Hours are subject to change due to COVID-19 issues.

As everyone adjusts to the challenges of COVID-19, the Norfolk Police Division would like to remind people that to please be patient at the police division as they require social distancing and a limited of citizens in the lobby.

There will gea grace period on pet licenses that will expire on April 31, and will not take enforcement action until June 1, due to health and safety concerns for everyone.