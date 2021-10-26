Norfolk PD respond to noise report, arrest man for drugs and 5th DUI

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – A Norfolk man was arrested early Sunday morning after police were called to investigate a noise report.

Norfolk Police said they were called to the 1000 block of Koenigstein Avenue on a report of loud music coming from a parked car around 1:30 a.m. The car was running, and officers said the man inside wouldn’t tell them who he was or answer any questions.

Police stated they noticed beer cans in the car and smelled alcohol. The man refused to take any sobriety tests, and the cops detained him.

The man, identified as Efrain Sebastian, 30, of Norfolk, reportedly tried to push an officer away from him during a search. Officials said they also found six plastic bags of marijuana and a scale in the car.

Sebastian was charged with driving under the influence, refusal to submit to a breath test, refusal to submit to a chemical test, resisting arrest, possessing marijuana with intent to deliver, and disturbing the peace.

He was taken to the Norfolk City Jail and transferred to the Madison County Jail.