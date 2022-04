NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — UPDATE: Norfolk Police have confirmed that the woman has been identified by her family and reunited with her son.

Officials offered thanks to everyone who shared the information.

Norfolk Police are seeking help to identify a woman.

She was located near 4th Street and Indiana Avenue in Norfolk.

She appears to be confused and all attempts to communicate with a translator have been unsuccessful.

If you recognize the woman or have any information please call 402-644-8700.