NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – Police said they were shown a video of a man threatening someone with a knife before he was punched in the face and hospitalized.

The Norfolk Police Division received a report of a bloody man at the back door of a residence. The man was identified as Ryan Pelster, 24, of Petersburg.

Police said Pelster had multiple injuries to his face, legs, and blood on his clothes. He was taken to a hospital for injury treatment.

A witness contacted the police and provided a video that allegedly showed Pelster threatening a man with a knife in the 300 block of N. 8th Street.

Officials said the video showed Pelster holding a knife overhead of a man sitting in a chair. The victim blocked Pelster’s hand and punched Pelster in the face more than once to defend himself. The victim was cut on the top left of his head during the conflict.

Pelster was arrested after he was released from the hospital. He was charged with third-degree assault, terroristic threats, and the use of a weapon to commit a felony.

After being taken to the Norfolk City Jail, Pelster was transferred to the Madison County Jail.