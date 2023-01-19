NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — A verbal argument ended in a man threatening a woman with a knife in front of her children, according to a press release from the Norfolk Police Department.

The police department said they received a report of assault Wednesday around 6:23 p.m. at an apartment in the 100 block of North 25th Street.

The victim told police she had been in an argument with Joe Nash Jr, 27, when he threw her on a bed and then pulled her hair. Nash also allegedly hit her head against the wall and then threw her on the floor.

While the victim was on the floor, Nash allegedly grabbed a knife and threatened the victim with a knife. The victim’s phone had allegedly been taken from her by Nash as well. Before Nash left, he threw the knife and phone.

The incident occurred in front of the victim’s children.

Officers were able to find Nash and took him into custody. When Nash got to jail, the release states he did not comply with officers. He allegedly would not enter his cell willingly. Officers then claim they had to restrain Nash and take him to his cell.

For assaulting the victim he was charged with third-degree domestic assault, terroristic threats, first-degree false imprisonment, use of a weapon to commit a felony, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person and child abuse. He was also charged with assaulting a peace officer and obstructing a peace officer.

Nash was initially taken to the Norfolk City Jail before he was transferred to the Madison County Jail.