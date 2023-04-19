NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — A 53-year-old Norfolk man was arrested late Tuesday after he allegedly threatened a woman with a knife.

According to a release from the Norfolk Police Division, at around 7 p.m. police officers were called to a house on the 300 Block of 11th Street. While there, a female allegedly told police that Alberto Rodriguez, 53, had gotten into an argument with her. Police said in the press release that she told them that during the argument Rodriguez had a knife and moved toward her with it.

During the fight, the alleged victim picked up a metal chair in an attempt to defend herself. The release said that she had received cuts to her arms when she was attempting to get the knife away from Rodriguez.

Officers did speak with Rodriguez but did not reveal what was said in the press release. Officers did say that they found the knife that the woman said was used in the altercation.

Rodriguez was arrested and taken to the Norfolk City Jail and transferred to the Madison County Jail. He was charged with second-degree assault and use of a dangerous weapon to commit a felony.