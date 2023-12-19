NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — Norfolk authorities are looking for a missing teen.

The Norfolk Police Division said that Tavia Miller, 15, is missing, having last been seen on Nov. 10.

She is described as being Native American being 5-feet, 7-inches tall and weighing between 120 and 140 pounds. She also has brown hair and brown eyes.

The Nebraska State Patrol Missing Person page says that Tavia was last seen wearing a black Nike hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans with her hair in a ponytail. She has pierced ears and a scar on her nose.

The Norfolk police is asking anyone who has information about Tavia to call them at 402-644-8700 or the Nebraska Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 1-877-441-LOST(5678).