NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — Skyview Park in Norfolk will see some updates to its disc golf course.

As part of a partnership between the Norfolk Area Visitors Bureau, Norfolk Area Community Foundation Fund, Norfolk Disc Golf Club, and the City of Norfolk 18 new baskets will be installed.

The course will be upgraded from Disc Golf Association (DGA) Mach 3 baskets to Dynamic Discs Veteran baskets. The Professional Disc Golf Association (PDGA) has different requirements for different levels (Tiers) of tournaments: C-tier, B-tier, A-tier, and Elite series. The DGA Mach 3 baskets were top-notch when the course was put in the ground in 2002, but do not hold up as well to modern day disc-catching requirements.

“With these new baskets, Skyview Park will remain one of the top courses in the state. We are excited for the update, and appreciate the support from the community,” said Ray Johnson, Vice President of Norfolk Disc Golf Club.

The original baskets were discontinued in 2019, and expected to no longer be allowed in sanctioned PDGA tournament play. Having a tournament PDGA-sanctioned is what brings in the majority of out of town players, and therefore it is essential to keep the course within PDGA guidelines.

“We’re focusing on fully utilizing our park spaces to make them accessible for recreation. This improvement is another step in that process,” said Mayor Josh Moenning.

“The Parks and Recreation Division is thankful for the donation from the Visitors Bureau, the Norfolk Area Community Foundation Fund, and the Disc Golf Club for new disc golf baskets at Skyview Park. Their contribution allows us to provide improved opportunities for the residents of Norfolk for years to come. We hope these new baskets will improve play and bring new disc golf tournaments to Norfolk. We hope to install the new baskets this spring as weather permits,” added Nate Powell, Parks and Recreation Director.