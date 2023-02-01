NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – Scott Cordes announced that he will be relinquishing his position with the City of Norfolk to serve as the Nebraska State Fire Marshal after being appointed by Governor Jim Pillen.

According to a release from the City of Norfolk, Cordes has been serving the community since 2011 when he began as the Norfolk Fire Division’s fire chief. He would later be named Assistant City Administrator and Public Safety Director. Henceforth, his career will take a different direction.

“Scott has served Norfolk in countless ways over his long career with the city, both the Fire Division and Administration,” said City Administrator Andy Colvin, “He approaches his work with honor and compassion. He will be missed by me and all of Norfolk city staff. We wish him and his family the best as he moves to a new chapter as Nebraska State Fire Marshal. Nebraskans can rest easy with Scott and his leadership at the helm.”

The release noted that Cordes served as fire marshal in 1996 for the City of Norfolk before being promoted. His final day as Director and Administrator will be on February 10.

“I am deeply honored with Governor Pillen’s decision to appoint me to the position of State Fire marshal,” said Cordes, “My commitment is to do everything I can to lead the agency in a quality manner that it deserves. I am very much looking forward to working together with the Nebraska Fire Service as a whole to support their mission and service to the citizens of this great state.”

Further accomplishments of Cordes include helping to launch an app connected to the City of Norfolk’s emergency 911 dispatch center, he was honored with the Outstanding Citizen Award after performing life-saving CPR when he was out shopping with his wife, and he was presented the Distinguished Alumni Award in 2021 represented by Southeast Community College from the Nebraska Community College Association.

“Scott is an exemplary public servant,” said Mayor Josh Moenning, “He devoted his career to making Norfolk a safe and welcoming place to live. He treated everyone with dignity and respect. While we hate to see him go, we are excited to see him step into this important state role.”

Cordes added, “This decision does come with an element of sadness and loss as the City of Norfolk has been good to me and to my family. I have been blessed to work with some amazing people over the past 26 years and have developed relationships that will last a lifetime. I wish the City of Norfolk and this wonderful community nothing but the very best going forward.”