NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — A full-scale emergency exercise took place all day Tuesday in Norfolk.

A full-scale ammonia spill simulation took place to help law enforcement practice for the real deal.

Multiple law enforcement, hazmat, fire, and EMS crews simulated a school bus filled with kids crashing into an anhydrous ammonia tank.

A fog machine and fire hoses were also used for the simulation which began at 5 p.m. and went until 8 p.m.

The Norfolk Fire Inspector explained why they specifically reenacted an ammonia spill.

“Just so that we get the training, we have a lot of farmers in Norfolk, a lot of tanks get pulled around and this actually could, really could happen,” said

North Victory Road and Kaneb Road were blocked off Tuesday from 3:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Thompson said these exercises are crucial for Norfolk’s emergency response.

“We don’t train together a whole lot, and we get to know the other, the other players, the other mutual aid towns, so like I said when we do actually have an incident we, you know, recognize some of the faces, what they can and can’t do,” said

At least six fire and rescue crews participated on the scene and at least three other crews were remote.