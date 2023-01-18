NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — In Norfolk, the winter weather really hit the area hard. While the road conditions are on the minds of many citizens, Norfolk officials are preparing for potential power outages.

In case of emergencies, officials have set up shelter locations with large space like schools and churches. Bobbi Risor, emergency manager director for Region 11 said the city is prepared for the worst-case scenario.

“First of all, we’d find out how long it would take them to get the power back up. If it’s just a couple hours, we should be ok. After that if it’s gonna be a couple days, these areas need to be evacuated and we’d probably set up a shelter,” said Risor.

If Norfolk residents power goes out or they find themselves in need of shelter, call the non-emergency number to find shelter locations in the area.