Norfolk micro-brewery set to expand

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – A new micro-brewery is in place to open early next year in Norfolk, Nebraska.

Divot’s Brewery is taking over a former magazine office in Norfolk to expand into a taproom and craft beer brewery.

Currently, the brewery is found in Divot’s Convention Center area, where their beer is served at the Sandbar and Grill.

The owners of Norfolk’s first micro-brewery say they are excited about their new location.

“Yeah, we’re going to have a family, friendly brewery down here with a brick over pizza, a large scale brewery with more options, and a good place for the community to gather,” said the owners.

Divot’s downtown brewery is scheduled to open early next year.