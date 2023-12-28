NORFOLK, NE (KCAU) — Josh Moenning, mayor of Norfolk, Nebraska, provided a statement to KCAU 9 Thursday saying that he would not be seeking a third term as mayor.

“I did not go into this considering the mayor’s role to be a multiple-term enterprise,” Moenning said. “I’ve worked vigorously to help bring about sustainable growth in the community, seeking all the while to make it a more inviting, welcoming, and hospitable place to live. I will focus on guiding and completing several large projects over the next year, and my hope is Norfolk’s momentum and forward movement will continue for years to come.”

In his statement, Moenning said he approved of the work he had done in both of his terms.

“Both my campaigns centered on three things: enhanced quality of life, improved infrastructure and city services, and economic growth that produces more good jobs,” he said. “I think we’ve made progress on all three fronts.”

Moenning had been on the Norfolk City Council for four years before his first run for mayor. In Norfolk, mayors are elected by popular vote every four years.

“I’ll be proud of our record of accomplishments in that time,” Moenning said. “I’ll also be glad to have more time to spend with my children.