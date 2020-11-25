Norfolk mask mandate goes into effect Thursday

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – An ordinance requiring individuals to wearing a mask or face covering in the city of Norfolk goes into effect Thursday afternoon.

The Norfolk City Council approved the ordinance Monday. It goes into effect on Thursday at 2:30 p.m. and will end on February 16, 2021. People age 5 and older will have to wear facial coverings in indoor public spaces.

Public spaces affected by this ordinance are described as any place that employs or engages workers, including private-sector entities, public-sector entities, nonprofit entities, regular commercial or business establishments, private clubs, religious centers, and any place which is generally open tot he public, including educational institutions and daycares, and public transportation. Public transportation includes buses, taxis, ride-sharing vehicles, or vehicles used for business purposes.

However, there are some exceptions. These exceptions are listed below.

People seeking federal, state, or county services

People seated at a bar, restaurant, or their seat at an arena to eat or drink, or while immediately consuming food or beverages

People engaged in an occupation preventing the wearing of a face covering

obtaining a service or purchasing goods or services that requires the temporary removal of the face covering

People asked to remove a face covering to verify an identity for lawful purposes

People providing a speech, lecture, or broadcast to an audience so long as six feet of distancing from other individuals is maintained

People that cannot otherwise wear a face-covering because of a medical condition, a mental health condition, or a disability that makes it unreasonable for the individual to wear a face covering.

Owners that maintain a premise that is open to the general public must post one or more signs that are visible to workers, customers, and visitors to instruct them to wear face coverings.

Officials said any person or individual who violates this ordinance will be subjected to a $25 fine for the initial offense. Each violation could be considered a separate offense.

Reports can be made to the Norfolk Police Division at 402-844-2144.

A copy of the full ordinance along with other information and resources can be found on the city

website.